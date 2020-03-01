Tigres
Finished
0
3
-
0
1
03:00
01/03/20
Estadio Universitario
Pumas UNAM
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 8
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Tigres
    • Pumas UNAM
    • Rafael Carioca
      88'
    • GignacQuiñones
      78'
    • ValenciaVargas
      66'
    • SaucedoMalcorra
      62'
    • DueñasMartinez Rodriguez
      61'
    • ÁlvarezDinenno
      61'
    • Gignac
      57'
    • Gignac (P)
      55'
    • Saldívar
      54'
    • BarreraFreire
      47'
    • 1st Half
    • Tigres
    • Pumas UNAM
    • Gignac (P)
      45'
    • Quintana
      45'
    • Quintana
      27'
    • Vásquez
      2'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Tigres - Pumas UNAM
    Liga BBVA MX - 1 March 2020

    Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Tigres and Pumas UNAM live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 1 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ricardo Ferretti or Míchel? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Tigres and Pumas UNAM? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tigres vs Pumas UNAM. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.