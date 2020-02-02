LIVE

Toluca - Cruz Azul

Liga BBVA MX - 2 February 2020

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Toluca and Cruz Azul live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 2 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Manuel de la Torre or Robert Siboldi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Toluca and Cruz Azul? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Toluca vs Cruz Azul. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

