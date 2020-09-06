LIVE

Pumas UNAM - Club Puebla

Liga BBVA MX - 5 September 2020

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Pumas UNAM and Club Puebla live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Andrés Lillini or Juan Reynoso? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Pumas UNAM and Club Puebla? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pumas UNAM vs Club Puebla. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

