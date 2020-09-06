Pumas UNAM
2nd Half
4
-
1
23:00
05/09/20
Estadio Olímpico Universitario
Club Puebla
Liga BBVA MX • Day 8
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Pumas UNAM
  • Club Puebla
  • Mayorga
    60'
  • Vásquez
    58'
  • Amaury EscotoHerrera
    55'
  • ReyesAlan Acosta
    55'
  • Freire
    55'
  • Iturbe
    46'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Pumas UNAM
  • Club Puebla
  • ChumaceroTabo
    45'
  • RivasMozo
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Pumas UNAM
  • Club Puebla
  • González (P)
    36'
  • Álvarez
    32'
  • Reyes
    10'
Pumas UNAM - Club Puebla
30
