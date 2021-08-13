Atlético San Luis
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    1
    03:00
    13/08/21
    Estadio Alfonso Lastras
    Necaxa
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 4
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Atlético San Luis
    • Necaxa
    • Sepúlveda
      90'
    • Zendejas
      90'
    • Escoboza
      90'
    • Arce Jr.
      89'
    • GarcíaLozano
      86'
    • Hernández
      77'
    • AguirreArce Jr.
      75'
    • EscobozaDomínguez
      65'
    • SalasSepúlveda
      59'
    • OronaVombergar
      54'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Atlético San Luis
    • Necaxa
    • Ricardo ChavezBatallini
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Atlético San Luis
    • Necaxa
    • González
      45'
    • Bilbao (o.g.)
      41'
    • Ricardo Chavez
      26'
