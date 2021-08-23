Club América
Finished
0
2
-
0
1
23:00
22/08/21
Estadio Azteca
Club Tijuana
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 6
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Club América
    • Club Tijuana
    • Ibarra
      90'
    • Córdova (P)
      90'
    • Gamiz
      89'
    • MartínezViñas
      86'
    • Loroña
      78'
    • ManotasLopez
      76'
    • RodríguezRuiz
      76'
    • RiveraBarbona
      76'
    • MartínIbarra
      72'
    • LainezFidalgo
      66'
    • OrtizCortizo
      59'
    • 1st Half
    • Club América
    • Club Tijuana
    • Angulo
      17'
    • Rivera
      15'
    avant-match

    Club América - Club Tijuana

    Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club América and Club Tijuana with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 22 August 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Santiago Solari or Robert Siboldi? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    30
    Highlights 
     
