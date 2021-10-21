Club León
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
01:00
21/10/21
Estadio León
Pumas UNAM
Liga BBVA MX • Day 14
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Club León
  • Pumas UNAM
  • Oliveira Barbosa
    90'
  • BattocchioOliveira Barbosa
    87'
  • García
    86'
  • Talavera
    80'
  • Velarde
    78'
  • Leonel LópezGarcía
    74'
  • CorozoÁlvarez
    74'
  • Leonel López
    62'
  • DávilaNavarro
    62'
  • Dávila
    58'
  • Tesillo
    58'
  • Lira
    50'
  • RodríguezFernandez
    46'
  • GalindoMeritão
    46'
  • MenesesOrmeño
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Club León
  • Pumas UNAM
  • Dinenno
    43'
  • Barreiro
    28'
  • Galindo
    25'
Club León - Pumas UNAM

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club León and Pumas UNAM with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 21 October 2021.
