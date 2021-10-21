Club Tijuana
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    03:06
    21/10/21
    Estadio Caliente
    Guadalajara
      Liga BBVA MX • Day 14
      Knockout stages
      • 2nd Half
      • Club Tijuana
      • Guadalajara
      • ManotasSansores
        88'
      • CastilloBarbona
        85'
      • AntunaCalderon
        78'
      • ZaldívarPeralta
        78'
      • OrtizMartínez
        74'
      • Briseño
        70'
      • HuertaBrizuela
        61'
      • BeltránTorres
        61'
      • Zaldívar
        56'
      • Sepúlveda
        49'
      • 1st Half
      • Club Tijuana
      • Guadalajara
      • Guzmán
        3'
      avant-match

      Club Tijuana - Guadalajara

