Necaxa
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
01:00
23/08/21
Estadio Victoria
FC Juárez
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 6
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Necaxa
    • FC Juárez
    • AguirreArce Jr.
      90'
    • García
      84'
    • GalvánArmoa
      78'
    • SepúlvedaSalas
      74'
    • RoselContreras
      61'
    • MezaGarcía
      57'
    • QuirogaMedina
      57'
    avant-match

    Necaxa - FC Juárez

    Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Necaxa and FC Juárez with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 23 August 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Guillermo Vazquez or Ricardo Ferretti? Find out by following our live matchcast.

