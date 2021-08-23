Querétaro
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    0
    03:00
    23/08/21
    Estadio Corregidora
    Pachuca
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 6
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Querétaro
    • Pachuca
    • Balanta
      90'
    • Hernandez
      77'
    • Chávez
      75'
    • Ustari
      73'
    • BarreraMadrigal
      72'
    • GuzmánChávez
      68'
    • TorresHernandez
      59'
    • SosaGómez
      59'
    • FigueroaDe La Rosa
      58'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Querétaro
    • Pachuca
    • HurtadoIbarra
      45'
    • CabreraOlivera
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Querétaro
    • Pachuca
    • Guzmán
      36'
    • Cabral
      19'
    avant-match

    Querétaro - Pachuca

    Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Querétaro and Pachuca with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 23 August 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Héctor Altamirano or Paulo Pezzolano?

