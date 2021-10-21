Tigres
Finished
0
3
-
0
0
03:10
21/10/21
Estadio Universitario
Pachuca
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 14
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Tigres
    • Pachuca
    • Hurtado
      88'
    • Moreno
      81'
    • Dueñas
      81'
    • SánchezGuzmán
      76'
    • GignacGonzález
      73'
    • Pablo VigonAyala
      73'
    • LópezFulgencio
      73'
    • IbarraGonzález
      65'
    • HernándezMosquera
      64'
    • Rafael CariocaDueñas
      64'
    • QuiñonesFernández
      64'
    • Pablo Vigon
      48'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Tigres
    • Pachuca
    • De La RosaIbáñez
      45'
    • Marchand HerreraLópez
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Tigres
    • Pachuca
    • Rodríguez
      36'
    • López
      11'
    • Quiñones
      8'
    avant-match

    Tigres - Pachuca

