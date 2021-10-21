Toluca
Finished
1
1
-
1
0
01:00
21/10/21
Estadio Nemesio Díez
Necaxa
Liga BBVA MX • Day 14
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Toluca
  • Necaxa
  • Sambueza
    90'
  • MedinaBatista
    84'
  • CaneloSamudio
    82'
  • AguirreBareiro
    81'
  • GonzálezDiego Chávez
    73'
  • GarcíaJurado
    69'
  • Vanegas
    66'
  • Vanegas
    56'
  • Zendejas
    53'
  • SalasQuiroga
    46'
  • GonzálezEscoboza
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Toluca
  • Necaxa
  • Medina
    45'
  • CastañedaTorres
    42'
  • Ortega
    36'
  • Salas
    24'
  • González
    6'
avant-match

Toluca - Necaxa

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Toluca and Necaxa with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 21 October 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hernán Cristante or Pablo Guede? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest Toluca and Necaxa news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
