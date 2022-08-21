Atlas - Club Puebla

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Jalisco / 21.08.2022
Atlas
Not started
-
-
Club Puebla
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

Club Puebla

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
1063121
2
MonterreyMON
962120
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
Club TijuanaTIJ
942314
5
NecaxaNEC
1042414
8
Club PueblaPUE
926112
14
AtlasATL
92258
