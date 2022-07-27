Atlas - Club Tijuana

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 5
Estadio Jalisco / 27.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
43019
2
TolucaTOL
43019
3
TigresTIG
43019
4
Club PueblaPUE
42208
5
PachucaPAC
42208
12
Club TijuanaTIJ
41124
14
AtlasATL
41124
