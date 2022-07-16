Atlas - Cruz Azul

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Estadio Jalisco / 16.07.2022
Atlas
Cruz Azul
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
22006
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
TolucaTOL
32016
4
FC JuárezJUA
21104
5
Club LeónLEO
21104
8
Cruz AzulCRU
21013
14
AtlasATL
20111
Related matches

Club Puebla
-
-
Club León
01:00
FC Juárez
-
-
Querétaro
03:05
Santos Laguna
-
-
Guadalajara
17/07
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Necaxa
17/07

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Atlas and Cruz Azul with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 16 July 2022.

Catch the latest Atlas and Cruz Azul news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

