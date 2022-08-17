Atlas - FC Juárez

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio Jalisco / 17.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
962120
2
MonterreyMON
861119
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
PachucaPAC
733112
5
NecaxaNEC
840412
12
AtlasATL
82248
16
FC JuárezJUA
81437
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Mazatlán FC
-
-
Querétaro
17/08
Club Puebla
-
-
Necaxa
17/08
Toluca
-
-
Monterrey
18/08
Cruz Azul
-
-
Club Tijuana
18/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Atlas and FC Juárez with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 17 August 2022.

Catch the latest Atlas and FC Juárez news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.