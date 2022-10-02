Atlas - Necaxa

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Jalisco / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
16104234
3
PachucaPAC
1694331
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1693430
5
TigresTIG
1683527
11
NecaxaNEC
1654719
17
AtlasATL
16241010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Club Puebla
0
1
Club América
30'
FC Juárez
-
-
Pumas UNAM
03:00
Atlético San Luis
-
-
Tigres
23:00
Monterrey
-
-
Pachuca
23:05

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Atlas and Necaxa with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:05 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Atlas and Necaxa news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.