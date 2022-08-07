Atlético San Luis - Necaxa

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 7
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-san-luis/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético San Luis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
650115
2
TolucaTOL
742114
3
MonterreyMON
641113
4
Club PueblaPUE
724110
5
Club TijuanaTIJ
631210
8
NecaxaNEC
63039
13
Atlético San LuisASL
71427
