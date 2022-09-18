Club América - Guadalajara

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio Azteca / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cf-america/teamcenter.shtml
Club América
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/guadalajara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Guadalajara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club América logo
Club América
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club América

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
15102332
2
MonterreyMON
1594231
3
PachucaPAC
1584328
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1583427
5
TigresTIG
1683527
7
GuadalajaraGUA
1557322
