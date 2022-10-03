Club León - Club Tijuana

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio León / 03.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-leon/teamcenter.shtml
Club León
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club León logo
Club León
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club León

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
17105235
3
PachucaPAC
1795332
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1693430
5
TigresTIG
1793530
10
Club LeónLEO
1663721
15
Club TijuanaTIJ
1644816
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cruz Azul
0
0
Guadalajara
16'
Toluca
-
-
Querétaro
18:00
Santos Laguna
-
-
Mazatlán FC
03/10
Atlas
1
0
Necaxa

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club León and Club Tijuana with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 3 October 2022.

Catch the latest Club León and Club Tijuana news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.