Club Puebla - Atlético San Luis

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 6
Estadio Cuauhtémoc / 31.07.2022
Club Puebla
Atlético San Luis
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club Puebla

Atlético San Luis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
641113
2
MonterreyMON
540112
3
TigresTIG
540112
4
NecaxaNEC
53029
5
Club PueblaPUE
52218
12
Atlético San LuisASL
51225
Related matches

FC Juárez
0
0
Toluca
27'
Cruz Azul
-
-
Necaxa
23:00
Tigres
-
-
Querétaro
31/07
Guadalajara
-
-
Pachuca
31/07

