Club Puebla - Santos Laguna

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 2
Estadio Cuauhtémoc / 09.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/puebla/teamcenter.shtml
Club Puebla
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club Puebla

Santos Laguna

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
11003
2
TolucaTOL
11003
3
PachucaPAC
11003
4
Santos LagunaSAN
11003
5
Cruz AzulCRU
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Mazatlán FC
-
-
Tigres
09/07
Club Tijuana
-
-
FC Juárez
09/07
Club León
-
-
Pumas UNAM
10/07
Guadalajara
-
-
Atlético San Luis
10/07

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club Puebla and Santos Laguna with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:05 on 9 July 2022.

Catch the latest Club Puebla and Santos Laguna news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.