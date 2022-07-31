Club Tijuana - Mazatlán FC

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 6
Estadio Caliente / 31.07.2022
Club Tijuana
Not started
-
-
Mazatlán FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Club Tijuana

Mazatlán FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
641113
2
MonterreyMON
540112
3
TigresTIG
540112
4
NecaxaNEC
53029
5
Club PueblaPUE
52218
8
Club TijuanaTIJ
52127
17
Mazatlán FCMAZ
50323
