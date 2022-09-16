Cruz Azul - Club León

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Azteca / 16.09.2022
Cruz Azul
Not started
-
-
Club León
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Club León logo
Club León
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Club León

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
14101331
2
MonterreyMON
1594231
3
PachucaPAC
1484228
4
TigresTIG
1583427
5
Santos LagunaSAN
1482426
9
Club LeónLEO
1453618
13
Cruz AzulCRU
1443715
