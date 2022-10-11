Cruz Azul - Monterrey

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Azteca / 11.10.2022
Cruz Azul
Not started
-
-
Monterrey
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
17105235
3
Santos LagunaSAN
17103433
4
PachucaPAC
1795332
5
TigresTIG
1793530
7
Cruz AzulCRU
1773724
