FC Juárez - Atlético San Luis

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 04.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-san-luis/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético San Luis
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Atlético San Luis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
650115
2
MonterreyMON
641113
3
TolucaTOL
741213
4
Club PueblaPUE
733112
5
Club TijuanaTIJ
631210
12
FC JuárezJUA
61326
13
Atlético San LuisASL
61326
Related matches

Toluca
0
1
Club Puebla
20'
Guadalajara
-
-
Monterrey
24/08
Querétaro
-
-
Club América
24/08
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Tigres
25/08

