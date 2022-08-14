FC Juárez - Pachuca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 8
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pachuca/teamcenter.shtml
Pachuca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez
Pachuca
Wins

Draws

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
852117
2
TolucaTOL
852117
3
TigresTIG
750215
4
Club TijuanaTIJ
841313
5
NecaxaNEC
841313
6
PachucaPAC
733112
13
FC JuárezJUA
81437
