FC Juárez - Pumas UNAM

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Pumas UNAM

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
16112335
2
MonterreyMON
16104234
3
PachucaPAC
1694331
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1693430
5
TigresTIG
1683527
14
FC JuárezJUA
1637616
16
Pumas UNAMPUM
1628614
