FC Juárez - Querétaro

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 16.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
22006
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
TolucaTOL
32016
4
FC JuárezJUA
21104
5
Club LeónLEO
21104
18
QuerétaroQUE
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Club Puebla
-
-
Club León
16/07
Atlas
-
-
Cruz Azul
16/07
Santos Laguna
-
-
Guadalajara
17/07
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Necaxa
17/07

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between FC Juárez and Querétaro with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:05 on 16 July 2022.

Catch the latest FC Juárez and Querétaro news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.