FC Juárez - Tigres

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 5
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 27.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigres/teamcenter.shtml
Tigres
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Tigres logo
Tigres
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Tigres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
43019
2
TolucaTOL
43019
3
TigresTIG
43019
4
Club PueblaPUE
42208
5
PachucaPAC
42208
9
FC JuárezJUA
41215
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Atlas
-
-
Club Tijuana
27/07
Monterrey
-
-
Club Puebla
27/07
Club León
-
-
Toluca
27/07
Atlético San Luis
-
-
Cruz Azul
27/07

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between FC Juárez and Tigres with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 July 2022.

Catch the latest FC Juárez and Tigres news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.