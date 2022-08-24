Guadalajara - Monterrey

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio AKRON / 24.08.2022
Guadalajara
Not started
-
-
Monterrey
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Guadalajara

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1063121
2
TolucaTOL
1163221
3
TigresTIG
961219
4
Club AméricaAME
951316
5
Santos LagunaSAN
951316
13
GuadalajaraGUA
91629
