Atlas - Atlético San Luis

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Estadio Jalisco / 12.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-san-luis/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético San Luis
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

Atlético San Luis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1594231
2
Club AméricaAME
1492329
3
Santos LagunaSAN
1482426
4
PachucaPAC
1374225
5
TigresTIG
1474325
12
Atlético San LuisASL
1436515
17
AtlasATL
1424810
