Atlético San Luis - Monterrey

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 17.07.2022
Atlético San Luis
Not started
-
-
Monterrey
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
32107
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
TolucaTOL
32016
4
FC JuárezJUA
31205
5
Club LeónLEO
31205
8
MonterreyMON
21013
11
Atlético San LuisASL
21013
