Atlético San Luis - Pachuca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 19.09.2022
Atlético San Luis
Pachuca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

Pachuca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
16112335
2
MonterreyMON
16104234
3
PachucaPAC
1584328
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1583427
5
TigresTIG
1683527
9
Atlético San LuisASL
1546518
