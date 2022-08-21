Atlético San Luis - Toluca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-san-luis/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético San Luis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Toluca logo
Toluca
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

Toluca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
1063121
2
MonterreyMON
962120
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
Club TijuanaTIJ
1042414
5
Club AméricaAME
841313
10
Atlético San LuisASL
1025311
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Querétaro
1
0
Club Tijuana
49'
Atlas
-
-
Club Puebla
01:05
Monterrey
-
-
Tigres
01:05
Club América
-
-
Cruz Azul
03:05

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Atlético San Luis and Toluca with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético San Luis and Toluca news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.