Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Azteca / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cf-america/teamcenter.shtml
Club América
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Club América - Atlas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club América logo
Club América
Atlas logo
Atlas
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club América

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
11003
2
AtlasATL
00000
2
Atlético San LuisASL
00000
2
Club AméricaAME
00000
2
Club LeónLEO
00000
