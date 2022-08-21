Club América - Cruz Azul

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Azteca / 21.08.2022
Club América
Not started
-
-
Cruz Azul
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
1063121
2
MonterreyMON
962120
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
Club TijuanaTIJ
942314
5
Club AméricaAME
841313
17
Cruz AzulCRU
92258
