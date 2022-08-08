Club América - FC Juárez

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 7
Estadio Azteca / 08.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cf-america/teamcenter.shtml
Club América
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club América logo
Club América
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club América

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
751116
2
TigresTIG
650115
3
TolucaTOL
742114
4
Club PueblaPUE
724110
5
Club TijuanaTIJ
631210
12
FC JuárezJUA
71427
17
Club AméricaAME
51134
