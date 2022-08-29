Club León - Atlas

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio León / 29.08.2022
Club León
Not started
-
-
Atlas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club León logo
Club León
Atlas logo
Atlas
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club León

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
1171322
2
MonterreyMON
1163221
3
TolucaTOL
1163221
4
TigresTIG
1163221
5
Santos LagunaSAN
1061319
15
AtlasATL
112369
17
Club LeónLEO
102359
