Club León - FC Juárez

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio León / 07.09.2022
Club León
Not started
-
-
FC Juárez
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club León logo
Club León
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club León

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
1281325
2
MonterreyMON
1374225
3
PachucaPAC
1273224
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1271422
5
TolucaTOL
1364322
12
FC JuárezJUA
1227313
14
Club LeónLEO
1233612
Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club León and FC Juárez with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 7 September 2022.

Catch the latest Club León and FC Juárez news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

