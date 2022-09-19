Club León - Querétaro

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio León / 19.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-leon/teamcenter.shtml
Club León
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club León logo
Club León
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Club León

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
15102332
2
MonterreyMON
1695232
3
PachucaPAC
1584328
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1583427
5
TigresTIG
1683527
10
Club LeónLEO
1553718
18
QuerétaroQUE
151689
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Monterrey
0
0
Atlas
11'
Club América
-
-
Guadalajara
02:00
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Cruz Azul
23:00
Santos Laguna
-
-
FC Juárez
19/09

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club León and Querétaro with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:05 on 19 September 2022.

Catch the latest Club León and Querétaro news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.