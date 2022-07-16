Club Puebla - Club León

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Estadio Cuauhtémoc / 16.07.2022
Club Puebla
Not started
-
-
Club León
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
Club León logo
Club León
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club Puebla

Club León

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
22006
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
TolucaTOL
32016
4
FC JuárezJUA
21104
5
Club LeónLEO
21104
