Club Puebla - Necaxa

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio Cuauhtémoc / 17.08.2022
Club Puebla
Necaxa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club Puebla

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
962120
2
MonterreyMON
861119
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
PachucaPAC
733112
5
NecaxaNEC
840412
6
Club PueblaPUE
825111
Related matches

Mazatlán FC
-
-
Querétaro
17/08
Atlas
-
-
FC Juárez
17/08
Toluca
-
-
Monterrey
18/08
Cruz Azul
-
-
Club Tijuana
18/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club Puebla and Necaxa with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:05 on 17 August 2022.

