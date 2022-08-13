Club Tijuana - Club Puebla

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 8
Estadio Caliente / 13.08.2022
Club Tijuana
Not started
-
-
Club Puebla
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club Tijuana

Club Puebla

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
852117
2
MonterreyMON
751116
3
TigresTIG
750215
4
PachucaPAC
733112
5
NecaxaNEC
740312
7
Club PueblaPUE
724110
8
Club TijuanaTIJ
731310
