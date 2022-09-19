Club Tijuana - Necaxa

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio Caliente / 19.09.2022
Club Tijuana
Not started
-
-
Necaxa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Club Tijuana

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
16112335
2
MonterreyMON
16104234
3
PachucaPAC
1584328
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1583427
5
TigresTIG
1683527
12
NecaxaNEC
1452717
15
Club TijuanaTIJ
1543815
