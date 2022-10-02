Cruz Azul - Guadalajara

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Azteca / 02.10.2022
Cruz Azul
Not started
-
-
Guadalajara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
16104234
3
PachucaPAC
1694331
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1693430
5
TigresTIG
1683527
7
GuadalajaraGUA
1657422
10
Cruz AzulCRU
1663721
