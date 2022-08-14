Cruz Azul - Toluca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 8
Estadio Azteca / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Toluca logo
Toluca
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Toluca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
861119
2
TolucaTOL
852117
3
TigresTIG
750215
4
PachucaPAC
733112
5
NecaxaNEC
840412
13
Cruz AzulCRU
72238
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Club León
0
3
Mazatlán FC
49'
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Club América
01:05
FC Juárez
-
-
Pachuca
03:05
Guadalajara
-
-
Atlas
03:05

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Cruz Azul and Toluca with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Cruz Azul and Toluca news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.