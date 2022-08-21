FC Juárez - Mazatlán FC

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 21.08.2022
FC Juárez
Not started
-
-
Mazatlán FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Mazatlán FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
1063121
2
MonterreyMON
962120
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
Club TijuanaTIJ
942314
5
Club AméricaAME
841313
11
FC JuárezJUA
924310
12
Mazatlán FCMAZ
924310
