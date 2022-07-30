FC Juárez - Toluca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 6
Olímpico Benito Juárez / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
Toluca logo
Toluca
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Juárez

Toluca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
540112
2
TolucaTOL
540112
3
TigresTIG
540112
4
NecaxaNEC
53029
5
Club PueblaPUE
52218
10
FC JuárezJUA
51225
