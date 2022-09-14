Guadalajara - Tigres

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio AKRON / 14.09.2022
Guadalajara
Not started
-
-
Tigres
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
Tigres logo
Tigres
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Guadalajara

Tigres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
14101331
2
MonterreyMON
1594231
3
PachucaPAC
1484228
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1482426
5
TigresTIG
1473424
7
GuadalajaraGUA
1457222
