Mazatlán FC - Querétaro

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio de Mazatlán / 17.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Mazatlán FC

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
962120
2
MonterreyMON
861119
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
PachucaPAC
733112
5
NecaxaNEC
840412
10
Mazatlán FCMAZ
82339
18
QuerétaroQUE
80353
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Atlas
-
-
FC Juárez
17/08
Club Puebla
-
-
Necaxa
17/08
Toluca
-
-
Monterrey
18/08
Cruz Azul
-
-
Club Tijuana
18/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Mazatlán FC and Querétaro with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 17 August 2022.

Catch the latest Mazatlán FC and Querétaro news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.